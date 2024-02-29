Q4 2023 International Seaways Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

James Small - International Seaways, Inc. - Chief Admininistrative Officer, SVP, Secretary and General Counsel



Thank you, Kate, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to International Seaways earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.



Before we begin, I would like to start off by advising everyone on the call today of the following. During this call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding the Company or the industry of which it operates. Those statements may address without limitation the following comments outlooks for the crude and product tanker markets, changes in trading patterns