Q4 2023 US Physical Therapy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Christopher Reading - US Physical Therapy Inc - Chief Executive Officer



Thanks, Shelby. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to US Physical Therapy's earnings call this morning. With me on the call today include Carey Hendrickson, our CFO; Eric Williams, our Chief Operating Officer; Rick Binstein, our Senior Vice President and General Counsel; Jake Martinez, our Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Graham Reeve happens to be on a plane this morning and won't be joining us.



Before we begin with some prepared remarks, I'll ask Jake to cover a brief disclosure statement. Jake, if you would please.



Jake Martinez - US Physical Therapy Inc - Senior Vice President, Accounting and Finance



