Q4 2023 California Water Service Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the California Water Service Group Q4 and year end 2023 earnings call. I would now like to introduce you to David Healey, Principal Financial Officer for California Water Service Group. Please go ahead.



David Healey - California Water Service Group - Principal Financial Officer



Thank you, John, and welcome, everyone, to the 2023 year and fourth quarter results call for California Water Service Group. With me today is Marty Kropelnicki, our Chairman and CEO; Jim Lynch, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer; and Greg Milleman, our Vice President Rates and Regulatory Affairs Officer. Replay and dial in information for this call can be found in our quarterly results release, which was issued earlier today, and the replay will be available until April 29th, 2024.



As a reminder, before we begin, the company has a slide deck to accompany the earnings call today. The slide deck was furnished with an 8-K yesterday afternoon, and is also available at the Company's web site at