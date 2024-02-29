Q4 2023 Farmland Partners Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, my name is Jeannie, and I will be your conference operator today. And I would like to welcome you to the Farmland Partners Inc. Q4 and fiscal year 2023 earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during that time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press star one again, thank you and I would now like to turn the call over to Luca February, President and CEO. You may begin your conference.



Luca Fabbri - Farmland Partners Inc - CEO & President



Thanks and good morning, and welcome to Farmland Partners full year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. We truly appreciate your taking the time to join us for these calls because we see them as a very important opportunity to share with you our thinking and our strategy in a format less formal and more interactive than public filings and press releases.



I will now turn