Feb 29, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, my name is Jeannie, and I will be your conference operator today. And I would like to welcome you to the Farmland Partners Inc. Q4 and fiscal year 2023 earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during that time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press star one again, thank you and I would now like to turn the call over to Luca February, President and CEO. You may begin your conference.
Luca Fabbri - Farmland Partners Inc - CEO & President
Thanks and good morning, and welcome to Farmland Partners full year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. We truly appreciate your taking the time to join us for these calls because we see them as a very important opportunity to share with you our thinking and our strategy in a format less formal and more interactive than public filings and press releases.
I will now turn
Q4 2023 Farmland Partners Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 29, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...