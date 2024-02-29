Q4 2023 Martinrea International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Rob Wildeboer - Martinrea International Inc - Executive Chairman of the Board



Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We always look forward to talking with our shareholders. We hope to inform you well and answer questions. We also note that we have many other stakeholders, including many employees on the call, and our remarks are addressed to them as well as we disseminate our results and commentary through our network.



With me are Pat D'Eramo, Martinrea's CEO; and our President and still CFO, Fred Di Tosto. Today, we will be discussing Martinrea's results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2023. I refer you to our usual disclaimer in our press release and filed documents. I will speak, then Pat, and Fred and then Pat again briefly, and then we'll do some Q&A.



2023 was a record year