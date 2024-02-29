Q4 2023 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Megan LeDuc -



Good evening. I'm Megan LeDuc, Manager of Investor Relations at Ginkgo Bioworks. I'm joined by Jason Kelly, our Co-Founder and CEO; and Mark Dmytruk, our CFO. Thanks as always for joining us, and we're looking forward to updating you on our progress.



As a reminder, during the presentation today, we will be making forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission to learn more about these risks and uncertainties. Today, in addition to updating you on the quarter and full year, we are going to dive deeper into Ginkgo's evolution as a data generator and systems integrator within the biotech R&D ecosystem and biosecurity. As usual, we'll end with a Q&A session, and I'll take questions from analysts, investors and the public. You can submit those questions to us in advance via Twitter at #GinkgoResults or e-mail [email protected].



All right. Over to you, Jason.



Jason Kelly - Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. - Founder, CEO & Director



