Half Year 2021 Redrow PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

John F. Tutte - Redrow plc - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Redrow's interim results presentation. Sadly, we are once again having to remotely present our results in this prerecorded presentation. Later today, we will also publish, on the website, recording of a Q&A session with analysts.



I stepped down to non-Executive Chairman, immediately following our AGM last November, and I will be retiring later in the year. This will, therefore, be the last time I participate in the results presentation. In future, it will be very much Matthew and Barbara's show as we complete the Board's transition to a more conventional structure.



Let me now take you through a few key highlights for the first half before Matthew and Barbara delve more into the detail in their financial and operating reviews. The group turnover in the first half was 20% ahead at GBP 1.041 billion as a result of completions carried over from the last financial year due to COVID delays and a buoyant bounce back in the housing market following the first lockdown. Profit before tax was GBP 178