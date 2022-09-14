Full Year 2022 Redrow PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 14, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
Matthew Brennan-Pratt - Redrow plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director
Good morning, and welcome to Redrow's full year results presentation.
I'm very pleased to say that in 2022, Redrow's underlying profits have returned to the record levels we achieved in 2019 prior to COVID-19. At the same time, we have grown the business whilst continuing to evolve our successful strategy based on our market-leading Heritage Collection and prime locations. Redrow's disciplined approach in delivering its proven strategy and effectively managing both house price and build cost inflation has underpinned these record results. We have improved the customer experience, driven efficiency and pushed forward on improvements to our product range in part to incorporate our climate change objectives.
Today's agenda follows the usual format: I will open the presentation with an overview. Barbara will then pick up the financial review before I conclude with the operating review and outlook.
Starting today's presentation with a summary of our record results, turnover increased
