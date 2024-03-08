Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA), a financial technology and analytics company offering consumer and small business loans and financing, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Linda Rice sold 5,000 shares of the company on February 28, 2024. Linda Rice, who holds a position at the company, executed the sale at an average price of $62.12 per share, resulting in a transaction amount of $310,600. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in Enova International Inc stands adjusted as per the latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Over the past year, Linda Rice has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's shares. The insider has sold a total of 7,920 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period. The insider transaction history for Enova International Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with a total of 9 recorded insider sells and no insider buys. This could be indicative of the insiders' perception of the stock's valuation or their personal financial planning strategies. On the valuation front, Enova International Inc's shares were trading at $62.12 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.782 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 11.54, which is below the industry median of 14.44, suggesting a potentially lower valuation compared to its peers. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Enova International Inc is Fairly Valued. With a current share price of $62.12 and a GF Value of $64.73, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.96. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is also important to consider that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily reflect a negative outlook on the company's future performance.

