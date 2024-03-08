Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY), a financial institution that offers a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, consumers, and commercial real estate professionals, has reported an insider selling event. Chief Human Resources Officer Dana Rose has sold 4,809 shares of Byline Bancorp Inc on February 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,809 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction is part of a series of insider activities at the company, which has seen 30 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the same timeframe. On the day of the sale, shares of Byline Bancorp Inc were trading at $21.05, giving the company a market capitalization of $912.043 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 7.72, which is below both the industry median of 9.2 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.74, with a GF Value of $28.59, indicating that Byline Bancorp Inc is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Chief Human Resources Officer Dana Rose provides investors with information about executive transactions at Byline Bancorp Inc, which can be an important factor to consider in investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.