Hawaiian Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Larry Hershfield, Chairman of the Board. Please go ahead.



Lawrence Scott Hershfield - Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. - Chairman of the Board



The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is called to order. My name is Larry Hershfield, and as Chairman of the Board of Directors, I will act as Chairman of the meeting. Aaron Alter, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Hawaiian Holdings, will act as secretary of the meeting.



This year, we are holding a virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders. We believe in engaging with our stockholders and enhancing their ability to meaningfully engage with us. The virtual meeting enables our stockholders, no matter where they're located in the world today, to participate in the annual meeting virtually. The principal purpose of this meeting is to seek stockholder approval of certain proposals. We will introduce the directors and executive officers