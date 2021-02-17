Half Year 2021 IPH Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Andrew Blattman - IPH Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Many thanks, Cole. Good morning, and welcome to the IPH results presentation for the half year ended 31 December 2020. My name is Andrew Blattman, I'm the CEO of IPH. And with me today is John Wadley, our CFO. Thank you all for joining us for our presentation and for your continuing interest in IPH.



Before commencing the formal presentation, I would like to acknowledge and thank the IPH executive team and our Board for their support. And of course, all of our people from across the group for their contribution during the first half of FY '21. As we've outlined previously, we have experienced some disruption from COVID-19 and it's a testament to all our people across the group that we've delivered such a strong result in this environment.



We're moving to Slide 3. This is a table