Full Year 2022 IPH Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Andrew Blattman - IPH Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thanks, Sari. Good morning, and welcome to the IPH results presentation for the year ended 30 June 2022. My name is Andrew Blattman, I'm the CEO of IPH. And with me today, as always, is John Wadley, our CFO. And thank you for, of course, joining us for today's presentation and as always, your continuing interest in IPH.



You will have seen we launched a number of announcements with the ASX this morning. And in addition to our FY '22 results, today, we've also announced Canada's leading IP agency firm, Smart & Biggar, will be joining the IPH Group. So it's a big day for us. It's exciting and a transformational day in the 8 years -- almost 8 years of IPH's history. And together with Smart & Biggar, we've expanded the IPH network beyond Asia Pacific for the first time into