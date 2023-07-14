Q2 2023 Avanza Bank Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Avanza Bank Interim Report January-June 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Rikard Josefson. Please go ahead, sir.



Rikard Josefson - Avanza Bank Holding AB(publ)-CEO&MD



Okay. Thank you all for listening, and good morning in this beautiful summer day in Stockholm. I will start with a business update, and then I will leave it to Anna to give -- to guide you through the numbers, so to speak.



If you're looking at the first slide, I think it's important to talk about the strong net inflows that we have for the first 6 months and for the quarter in itself because net inflows is building savings capital and is the most important factor for the long-term success of Avanza. And we have already, in 2023, surpassed the number for 2022 when it comes to growing with net inflows, and I will come back to that.

