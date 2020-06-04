Full Year 2020 Renewi PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 04, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Otto de Bont - Renewi plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our annual results presentation. This morning, I'm sitting here in [Eindhoven] behind my laptop in the Netherlands. And this morning, I will be accompanied by Toby Woolrych, our CFO, who is in Milton Keynes sitting behind his laptop. This is clearly the first virtual annual results presentation that we are doing. So bear with us as we're exploring these new technologies.



A year ago, when I sat in front of several of you in London, I talked about the results then and also talked about our key objectives that we had for fiscal year '20. And I'm happy to confirm that we have been able to meet all of the key objectives that we set out at that time. And throughout the presentation, we'll obviously come back to those to show