Half Year 2021 Renewi PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Renewi Plc 2020 Interim Results Call.



I am now handing you over to your host, Otto de Bont, to begin today's conference.



Otto de Bont - Renewi plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Renewi's first half results update. Today, I'm accompanied by Toby, who is in our Milton Keynes office, and I'm in our Eindhoven office. And this is our second virtual update that we give in these awkward times.



Acting today for sustaining tomorrow. That is our theme that we chose earlier this year. To underline the sense of urgency that is required to reduce climate change. And it is more applicable now than it has been when we launched this theme because as we navigate through COVID, in the COVID crisis, our governments have become more determined to promote a green recovery. And Renewi's ambition to give new life to use materials fits perfectly with that objective.



Let's start to take a