Full Year 2023 Renewi PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 / NTS GMT

Otto de Bont - Renewi plc - CEO & Director



Okay. Well, thanks, everyone. Welcome here at Peel Hunt's offices for our Fiscal Year '23 Results Presentation of Renewi. I'm Otto de Bont. And today, I will be presenting the results together with our CFO, Annemieke den Otter. It's great to see you in large numbers here in the audience. Also, of course, welcome the people that joined us on the webcast this morning. We have a small agenda today. First, I'll kick it off with an introduction, then Annemieke will go through the financial results of the group, then give you some color around the divisional performance, and I'll come back to talk about the market, our strategy and also share some of the ambitious plans we have for the longer-term future. So with that, let's get started with the strong results that we generated in fiscal year '23.



Well, first of all, we hit a record revenue performance last year of EUR 1.9 billion, and that came together with EBIT of EUR 133 million, which was in line or, in fact, slightly ahead of the expectations. Now, '23 was quite an unusual year where we actually saw quite