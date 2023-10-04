Renewi PLC capital Markets day Transcript

Oct 04, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our Capital Markets Day. Welcome to everyone here in the room. Welcome to everyone online. It is great to have you all with us today. And we have an exciting program for you which will last roughly 2.5 hours. So let's look at the agenda. We'll talk about our journey to a circular economy. We will optimize our portfolio and also tell more about how we're going to do that.



We are talking about how we're building a strong platform for growth. After that, opportunity for you to ask your questions, of course, a short break, just to stretch your legs because you will want to be back in time for the second part of the meeting, which is growth pitches. So we're really going to tell you about how we are going to capitalize on that momentum for growth.



Of course, some more opportunity to ask your questions after that. And after that, our CEO will share his final thoughts of the day. Now if we look at the speakers of today, happy to introduce Otto De Bont, our CEO, Annemieke Otter, our CFO; Marc den Hartog, Managing Director,