Q4 2021 CareDx Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Ian Cooney - CareDx, Inc - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. Earlier today, CareDx released financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The release is currently available on the company's website at www.caredx.com. Reg Seeto, President and CEO; and Ankur Dhingra, CFO, will host this afternoon's call.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that management will be making statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities