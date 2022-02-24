Feb 24, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the CareDx, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Ian Cooney, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Ian Cooney - CareDx, Inc - VP of IR
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. Earlier today, CareDx released financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The release is currently available on the company's website at www.caredx.com. Reg Seeto, President and CEO; and Ankur Dhingra, CFO, will host this afternoon's call.
Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that management will be making statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Q4 2021 CareDx Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 24, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...