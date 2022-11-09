CareDx Inc at Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:25PM GMT

Albert J. William Rice - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



So we're ready for our next presentation. We're lucky to have with us CareDx. Representing CareDx, we have Reg Seeto, CEO; and Abhishek Jain, CFO. A.J., Reg, welcome.



Reginald Seeto - CareDx, Inc - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, A.J., and much appreciated. Really excited to be back in person at the meeting.



Albert J. William Rice - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes, in-person is better. So you just reported your Q3 results, I thought this would be a good opportunity to provide investors with a brief overview of what were the key highlights from that report.



Reginald Seeto - CareDx, Inc - President, CEO & Director



Yes. I think for us, we had, in our Q2 earnings, made a big commitment to drive towards the path to profitability and be differentiated in terms of our financial profile. So in terms of Q3, one of