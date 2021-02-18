Nine Months 2021 Momentum Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Ulf Lilius - Momentum Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Could you please go to Slide 2? First, I would like to say welcome to our web meeting presenting our financial report for the shortened financial year 2020, together with my colleagues, Niklas, Executive Vice President; and Clein, Business Area Manager.



If we go to Slide 4, I'll give you some highlights. The pandemic have had effect on the group's operations during 2020 and also, of course, in the third quarter, even though the sales were recovered somewhat during the last quarter. Actions have been taken to mitigate the negative effects of lower demand in both business areas with Business Area Components & Services managed to maintain a stable profit development throughout the whole year.



The integration between TOOLS and Swedol