Q4 2021 Alligo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Alligo Audiocast Teleconference for Q4 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present our first speaker, CEO, Clein Johansson Ullenvik. Please go ahead.



Clein Johansson Ullenvik - Alligo AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Welcome to Alligo year-end report, Alligo, formerly known as Momentum Group. As you know, there was a name change during December last year from Momentum Group to Alligo, so Alligo is a listed company today.



If we change to Slide 2, today, you will not only hear from me, the CEO, you will -- I have 2 brilliant colleagues and very good presenters, Irene Wisenborn Bellander, CFO; and Ulf Lilius, Business Area Manager, Component & Services.



What you have in front of you, the report is a fairly complex product. It, to the greatest extent, comprises only the Alligo the business area, the remaining business due to IFRS 5 and also in some comparison with 2020, Swedol was included the second calendar quarter, which makes some comparisons also