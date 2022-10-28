Q3 2022 Alligo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Clein Johansson Ullenvik - Alligo AB(publ)-President&CEO



Okay, everybody. Welcome to Alligo Q3 Interim Report. You will hear from our CFO, Irene Wisenborn Bellander; and myself, Clein Johansson Ullenvik, CEO. You know the drill. We will not repeat what's in the report, you've probably read it or will read it. So we will emphasize what we think is important to highlight, and then we will open up for questions.



We have a few topics we will cover, a quick presentation of Alligo, a lot of companies are reporting these days, and you probably attend to several presentations. So just a quick to set our minds on Alligo, then Q3 in brief, that will come into, as you know, we'll try to make one theme each presentation and we have covered already logistics and assortment. And today, you will hear from Irene presenting what we are doing briefly within the sustainability area. Then we'll come into financials, and then we'll wrap it up in a summary and an outlook. And after that, we open up for questions.



I hope you will enjoy our little session