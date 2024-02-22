3M Co at Barclays Industrial Select Conference Transcript

Feb 22, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Welcome, everyone, to this morning's Industrial Select Conference. It's my pleasure to start today with 3M. We have Mike Roman, Chairman and CEO; and also Monish Patolawala, Chief Financial Officer.



So welcome, Mike and Monish.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystMaybe first question, we'll just start with sort of current demand trends, in particular, some of those areas like industrial, destock, China, electronics, those seem most topical for investors. So any updated thoughts on kind of what you're seeing there?- 3M Company - Chairman & CEOYes. Julian, first of all, thanks for having us here today. It's great to be here. I thought I'd maybe just frame up a little bit. I don't want to try to pre-answer all your questions, but I wanted to just provide a frame, and I'll get to that as part of it.I would say 2023 was an