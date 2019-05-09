Munters Group AB Capital Market Day Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Johan Ek - Munters Group AB(publ)-Interim President - CEO & Director



My name is Johan Ek. I hope you can hear me well back with the -- okay. Very good. Yes, Johan Ek is my name and I'm the Interim CEO of Munters. Took over on December 19 and will continue in that role up until after the summer, latest mid-October when Klas ForsstrÃ¶m is taking over as the permanent CEO. So I'm kind of this in-between guy, but I have been that numerous times before, so I feel fairly comfortable in that role. When I'm transitioning out from that role, I will move back into the regular board role, so I've been working very tightly with Magnus over the past several months, also bringing Klas into the picture so we have kind of a good setup going.



Really, the main message and purpose of -- at least what I'm kind of -- let's read this, the one-minute summary is this: Munters is back on track. We have refocused the business. We have 2 strong legs to stand on. That's what we will continue to build over the next several years. We have pruned out unnecessary costs. And we have