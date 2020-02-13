Full Year 2019 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Klas ForsstrÃ¶m - Munters Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and good morning. And before I go into today's presentation, let me briefly summarize the quarter that has passed and the year. If I should pick one word, I will pick stable. It was a stable quarter and a year, setting a good base with a solid outcome. The stable quarter generated, as predicted, a somewhat lower growth, driven from industrials in Europe and consolidation in the lithium-ion battery in Asia. What was pleasing that it was a continued good delivery on savings and efficiency activities, linked to our Full Potential Program. That resulted in a strong cash flow and a good profit level despite a somewhat changed product mix during the quarter. All in all, this resulted in a good improvement on our leverage. And in that sense, it is