Half Year 2020 Munters Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Munters' Q2 Report. (Operator Instructions) Today, (inaudible) CEO Klas ForsstrÃ¶m; CFO, Annette Kumlien. Speakers, please begin.



Klas ForsstrÃ¶m - Munters Group AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and once again, welcome to today's presentation of our quarter 2 report. As already stated, with me here today, I also have Annette Kumlien, our CFO. Before I start the presentation, let me just say, I'm very satisfied with our capabilities to handle the current COVID-19 situation. It has been guided by safety first and customer focus, delivering a robust performance, including adjusted EBITA, cash flow and at the same time, driven forward-looking change. Step by step, I feel we will continue to develop even in current quite unpredictable market situation. And our people have more than stood up to the challenge.



Please move slide. Today's agenda is the highlight for the second quarter, implementation of the strategy. Those 2 will be presented by myself. I will hand over to