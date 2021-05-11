Munters Group AB Capital Markets Update Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson - Munters Group AB(publ)-VP of IR&Enterprise Risk Management



Welcome to the Munters Capital Markets Update today. I am Ann-Sofi JÃ¶nsson, and I'm responsible for Investor Relations. I want to welcome you that are on the webcast, and I want to welcome those of you who have dialed in on the conference call. (Operator Instructions)



So with that, I want to hand over to our first presenter, who is Klas Forsstrom, our President and CEO.



Klas Forsstrom - Munters Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & President of Business Area AirTech



Welcome, again. During the presentation of the 1.5 hour, you will hear what Munters is all about and what we do for our customers. We will present our progression on the set strategy. We will also drill into our 2 business areas, talk about how they are doing today and what they plan for the future. AirTech already now delivering on a set strategy and FoodTech with an exciting new