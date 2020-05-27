Q4 2020 Matas A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO



Welcome to the conference call and webcast on Matas' Financial Results for the year 2019/'20. Today, we will also be covering our trading update for the first part of the new financial year and particularly the corona impact on Matas. And we will also dig into our strategy and give you the latest news on updates we have made to our strategy. With me today, I have Anders Skole-SÃ¸rensen, who is the CFO of Matas. And my name is Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, I am the CEO.



Please turn to the next slide. I will start out by giving a few comments on the overall situation as we see it right now. We will then dig deep into the corona impact on our financials, both for the last year and the trading update for the beginning of this financial year. And we will disclose much more than we usually do and aim to be very transparent about what is going on in the business right now. Then we will go to the review of the financial results for the last year, and then -- and that's Anders covering that part. And I