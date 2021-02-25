Q3 2021 Matas A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to the call covering our Q3 2020-2021 announcement. With me on the call, Anders Skole-SÃ¸rensen, our CFO; and Henrik Lund, our Head of HR. And operator, please turn to Slide #3.



So today, we will cover just the status on the business first. And then we will switch over to Anders, who will go through the financial results. And I will conclude by sharing my remarks on the guidance for the full year.



Please turn to Slide #4.



So the Q3 of 2021 was obviously a very peculiar and very shifty quarter. We saw exceptionally strong results. And today, we're announcing a guidance upgrade. The results for the sales were up, as you know, from the trading update, 12%, and underlying growth was at 13%. Our EBITDA grew by 11%, and that is driven