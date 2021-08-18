Q1 2022 Matas A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Matas Q1 Capital Markets Day Call. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg; and CFO, Anders Skole-SÃ¸rensen. Please begin your meeting.



Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO



Thank you so much, operator, and welcome, everyone, to the call covering our Q1, going straight into our Capital Markets Day at 10:30. For the quarter, it is a beaming quarter. We have grown across the board. We are upgrading our guidance. And today, we will be launching a new 5-year growth-oriented strategy. So a big day for Matas today. We will start out with my comments, then I will hand over to Anders to go through the financial results. I will comment briefly on the guidance for the financial year, and then we will move to questions and questions only about the quarter because we will have ample time to discuss the new strategy afterwards.



So this has really been a beaming quarter, and it is, of course, a reflection of the euphoria