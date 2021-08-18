Matas A/S Capital Markets Day Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO



Welcome to our Capital Markets Day. This is a very exciting day for Matas because today, we present a simple and bold strategy for Matas. This strategy will make Matas a bigger company, and it will make us a company that is better positioned for long-term, sustainable growth, which has been one of our issues over the last few years.



It is a very simple strategy because the centerpiece is really that we want to sell more to existing -- to existing customers. And that is really the simplest strategy that you can have. And we will do so by expanding the range, the offer to customers, on the number of products, brands and categories we offer. And in fact, once we are at the end of this journey that we now start, the customer will be able to buy and choose from a selection that is 10x as high online as compared to the major store down the street from where they live.



It is also a bold strategy because it represents the biggest change and investment program in our recent history. And