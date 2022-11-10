Q2 2023 Matas A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg - Matas A/S-CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone. Thanks for joining the call covering the second quarter of our financial year, a stable quarter in a changing market. I will go through some high-level comments and a few deep dives on the strategy. Then I will hand over to Per to cover the financial results in more detail, and we will open up for questions.



Overall, 1.6% growth in the business and EBITDA before special items of DKK 160 million, slightly down from last year due to rising energy costs and EBITDA margin of 16.2%, again, flat if you exclude energy cost increases, Per will get back to that. Notably, an increase in the number of transactions in Matas and slightly lower basket.



On the strategy, we are progressing as