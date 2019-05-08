Q1 2019 Neinor Homes SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Neinor Homes Q1 2019 Results Presentation Conference Call.



Juan Gomez Vega - Neinor Homes - CMO



Welcome to the Neinor Homes conference call for the results of the first three months of 2019.



Today the presentation will be hosted by our CEO, Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga and our CFO and Deputy CEO, Jordi Argemi. Our CEO will first introduce the key messages in the results of the first quarter of the year and review the progress being made on the deliveries over the next three years. Following that, Jordi will present the financial performance in the period; and to close the presentation, Borja will take closing remarks. Then we will go into the question-and-answer session that will consist of live questions for those of you that dial in; and, as usual, you shall be able to submit questions at any