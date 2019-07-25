Jul 25, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 25, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Juan Gomez Vega
Neinor Homes - Chief Investor Relations Officer
* Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga
Neinor Homes - Chief Executive Officer
* Jordi Argemi
Neinor Homes - Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer
* Mario Lapiedra
Neinor Homes - Real Estate Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Jose Cravo
Banco Santander - Analyst
* Flora Trinidade
Caixabank - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Neinor Homes H1 2019 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions). And now, I would like to hand the conference over your speaker today, Juan Gomez Vega. Please go ahead.
Juan Gomez Vega - Neinor Homes - Chief Investor Relations Officer
Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the
Q2 2019 Neinor Homes SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 25, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...