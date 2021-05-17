Q1 2021 Neinor Homes SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Neinor Homes Q1 2021 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded today, Monday, the 17th of May 2021. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to the speaker today, Mr. Jose Cravo. Please go ahead.



Jose Cravo - Neinor Homes, S.A. - Director of IR



Thank you. Hi, good afternoon, everyone. My name is Jose Cravo, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Neinor Homes. We are here today with Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga, our CEO, and who will go over our first quarter 2021 results. Jordi ArgemÃ­, our Deputy CEO and CFO, will not be present today as he was recently a father. So congratulations to him.



The presentation will be divided in 3 sections. We'll start with first quarter main highlights, then we will review the operational and financial performance of the business. And finally, we will move to conclusions and Q&A.



With this, I hand over the presentation to our CEO, Borja Garcia-Egotxeaga.



