ServiceNow Inc Employee experience with Generative AI Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT

Anne Musial - ServiceNow, Inc. - Senior Manager of Employee Workflows Solution Consulting



All right. Well, we'll go ahead and get started here. I know folks will probably be joining in, but I want to make the most of everybody's time here today. Thank you for taking the time to join today's demos and our presentation on Elevating the Employee Experience with GenAI, which as we go through this presentation today, we'll -- you'll hear us speaking about Now Assist and Now Assist for HR service delivery. Now Assist is essentially our label and product name for our generative AI capabilities on the platform.



So without further ado, we'll go ahead and jump in here. We have a lot of exciting content to cover, including our why behind GenAI, if you will, and our ServiceNow point of view on this game-changing innovation. We'll go through a brief demo of some of our most recently released GenAI capabilities that come -- came out with the February store release. And these capabilities are actually currently available to our HRSD Pro Plus and HRSD Enterprise Plus customers today. So really excited that this