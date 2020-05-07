Q1 2020 Berry Corporation (Bry) Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, Kevin, and welcome to everyone, and we apologize for the delay in the start this morning. Thank you for joining us for Berry's First Quarter Earnings Teleconference.



Yesterday afternoon, Berry issued an earnings release with our 2020 first quarter results and highlighting our current and planned response to the financial and operating uncertainties caused by COVID-19 and the oil price environment. Addressing these and other issues this morning will be Trem Smith, Board Chair and CEO; Gary Grove, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President; and Cary Baetz, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President.



Trem will discuss Berry's response to these unprecedented times and plans for the remainder of the year. Gary and then Cary will share further