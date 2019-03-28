Full Year 2018 PNE AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen welcome to the conference call of PNE AG presenting the full year report 2018. The report will be presented by CEO, Markus Lesser. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Markus Lesser, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Markus Lesser - PNE AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Welcome from my side as well. Giving a short overview about the financial year 2018, we did -- we made progress in the operative project development business. We developed the wind farm portfolio. We went forward with SCALE UP and with services so that we took all parts out of our SCALE UP strategy and delivered on this parts. Starting with the operative project development, we could complete -- started of -- started construction of 235.7 megawatts of projects, which is nearly in the same amount as last year. And if you take an average number of EUR 1.4 million to -- or a range of EUR 1.4 million to EUR 1.8 million, so we initiated investment volume or