Q2 2019 PNE AG Earnings Call Transcript

Markus Lesser - PNE AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Yes. Good morning. I would like to present you the results and the activities of the last half year of our company. To summarize it, I'm glad to say the company has been experiencing a very solid growth. The basis for this improved results were driven by growth in all areas of our businesses. In particular, it was driven by the success in project development and sales. With around 289 megawatts in this half year, it was the highest volume of sales in onshore wind in the PNE Group ever. Additionally, it must be said that this especially is related to the international projects like Malarberget in Sweden with 113 megawatts and Jasna with 132 megawatts, which, by the way, is the