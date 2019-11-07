Q3 2019 PNE AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Markus Lesser - PNE AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone. Also from my side. Thank you for joining us today in this conference call on the first 9 months of financial year of 2019. Before I start with the presentation, I would like to share you an outline of the presentation and the procedure of today's call. I will start with an overview of the operational and strategic highlights of the first 9 months, followed by depth analysis of the 9 months figures. After that, I will comment on our outlook for the remainder of the year before I will conclude my presentation with a brief update on the process of the ongoing voluntary public takeover offer by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners for PNE AG. As always, we will then open the line for the sell-side analysts only. All other participants will stay in listen-only mode as it is in our company procedure for years. As usual, our slides that I will use can be found on our Investor Relations website.



Having said this, I would like to start with Page 3 where we have the highlights of the 9 months, the first 9 months in