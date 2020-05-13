Q1 2020 PNE AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the analyst conference call of PNE AG.



Markus Lesser - PNE AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone, also from my side. Thank you for joining us today in this conference call on the results of the first quarter 2020. As usual, I will start with an overview of the operational and strategic highlights of the first quarter. After that, I will comment on our Q1 financial figures. I will conclude my presentation with our outlook for the remainder of the year.



As usual, our slides that I will use can be found on our Investor Relations website.



Yes, having said this, let's look to the operational overview. This quarter is one