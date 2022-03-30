Mar 30, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Markus Lesser - PNE AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO
Good morning, everyone, also from my side. Thank you for joining us today in this conference call on the results of the fiscal year 2021.
Before I start with the presentation, I would like to share with you an outline of the presentation and the procedures of today's call. As usual, I will start with an overview of the operational and strategic highlights of 2021. After that, I will comment on our financial figures. I will conclude my presentation with our outlook for 2022.
As always, we will then open the line for the sell-side analysts only. (Operator Instructions) As usual, our slides that I will use can be found on our Investor Relations website.
Having said this, I would like to draw your attention to Slide 3. In operational terms and financial terms, 2021 was a record. Despite a still somewhat difficult general conditions caused by COVID pandemic, we were able to increase the output, which means the projects sold, put into operation or under construction, to a record level of more than 1 gigawatt in 2021.
Q4 2021 PNE AG Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 30, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...