Q4 2021 PNE AG Earnings Call Transcript

Markus Lesser - PNE AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone, also from my side. Thank you for joining us today in this conference call on the results of the fiscal year 2021.



Before I start with the presentation, I would like to share with you an outline of the presentation and the procedures of today's call. As usual, I will start with an overview of the operational and strategic highlights of 2021. After that, I will comment on our financial figures. I will conclude my presentation with our outlook for 2022.



Having said this, I would like to draw your attention to Slide 3. In operational terms and financial terms, 2021 was a record. Despite a still somewhat difficult general conditions caused by COVID pandemic, we were able to increase the output, which means the projects sold, put into operation or under construction, to a record level of more than 1 gigawatt in 2021.