Q2 2022 PNE AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the PNE AG Analyst Conference Financial Report Second Quarter 2022. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Markus Lesser. Please go ahead.



Markus Lesser - PNE AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone. Also from my side, sorry about this small late call. Due to some technical reasons, we had some inconvenience here. Thank you for joining us today in this conference call on the results of the first half 2022. Before I start with the presentation, I would like to share with you an outline of the presentation and the procedure of today's call. As usual, I will start with an overview of the operational strategic highlights in the first half 2022. After that I will comment on our financial figures. I will conclude my presentation with our outlook for the remainder of the year. As always, we will then open the line for the sell-side analysts only. All other participants will stay in listen-only mode as it is our company's procedure for years. As usual, our slides