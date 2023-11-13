Q3 2023 PNE AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



I would now like to turn the conference over to Markus Lesser, CEO. Please go ahead.



Markus Lesser - PNE AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone, also from my side. Thank you for joining us today in this conference call on the results of the first 9 months in 2023. First of all, I would like to share with you an outline of the presentation and the procedures of today's call. As usual, I will start with an overview of the operational and financial highlights of the first 9 months. After that, I will comment on our financial figures and operational achievements in more detail.



I will conclude my presentation with our outlook for the remainder of the year. As always, we will then open the line for the sell-side analysts only. All other participants will stay in listen-only mode as it is our company's procedures for years. As usual, our slides that I will use can be found on our Investor Relations website.



