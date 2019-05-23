Q1 2019 Panoro Energy ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

John Andrew Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - CEO



Thank you, Courtney, for the introduction. And good morning, everybody, and thank you for participating in our first quarter 2019 conference call.



And on the call with me today are Qazi Qadeer, our CFO; Richard Morton, our Technical Director; and a new name, Nigel McKim, who's our Projects Director who's joining us for the first time on this conference call. Following a brief introduction, Richard will take you through an update on the assets, and then we'll turn it over to Qazi to take you through some of the key issues on the financials, after which we'll open up for Q&A.



As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain statements that are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which