Oct 22, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the PetroNor E&P transaction update. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded. Today, I am pleased to present Jens Pace, CEO; and Knut SÃ¸vold, COO. Please go ahead, sir, with your meeting.



Jens Pace - PetroNor E&P Ltd. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning. So this is Jens Pace. And the purpose of this call is to provide shareholders with an overview of the announcement we issued yesterday in which we announced we have signed an agreement with Panoro to acquire their interest in OML 113, offshore Nigeria. I'm very pleased to be joined here by my colleague, Knut SÃ¸vold, who is our COO and has done all the heavy lifting on getting this deal to this point. And we'll be pleased to answer your questions after I've gone through a few words to describe the rationale of the acquisition from our side.



So at the time of the formation of PetroNor quite recently, we outlined a strategy to achieve inorganic growth through the addition of assets that