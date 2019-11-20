Q3 2019 Panoro Energy ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 20, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Panoro Energy Third Quarter Results for 2019 Webcast. My name is Rosie, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, John Hamilton, CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



John Andrew Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - CEO



Thank you, Rosie, and welcome everybody to our third quarter 2019 results. For your reference, our announcement was released this morning. A copy of the press release and this webcast are on our website, www.panoroenergy.com.



As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain statements that are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which include all statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve making certain assumptions based on the company's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we