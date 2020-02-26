Feb 26, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Panoro Energy Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Call. My name is Courtney, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
And I will now hand you over to your host, John Hamilton, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
John Andrew Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - CEO
Thank you, Courtney, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for participating in our 2019 Annual Results Conference Call. This is John Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of Panoro Energy. For your reference, our results announcement was released this morning, and the full report is available, together with the presentation that we're giving today, on our website at www.panoroenergy.com.
We're going to take you through some slides now. And if I'd like -- if I could, I'd ask you to turn now to Slide 3, which is called Presenting Team on the Webcast. I would like to introduce the participants today. We have Qazi Qadeer, our Chief
Q4 2019 Panoro Energy ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 26, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...