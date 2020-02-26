Q4 2019 Panoro Energy ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

John Andrew Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - CEO



Thank you, Courtney, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for participating in our 2019 Annual Results Conference Call. This is John Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of Panoro Energy. For your reference, our results announcement was released this morning, and the full report is available, together with the presentation that we're giving today, on our website at www.panoroenergy.com.



We're going to take you through some slides now. And if I'd like -- if I could, I'd ask you to turn now to Slide 3, which is called Presenting Team on the Webcast. I would like to introduce the participants today. We have Qazi Qadeer, our Chief