Q1 2020 Panoro Energy ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

John Andrew Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's Panoro Energy Q1 2020 Results Presentation, our webinar. This is John Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of Panoro Energy ASA.



Now with -- we're all getting quite used to webinars and all that. We're trying something new today. So I hope that it works. Our previous provider, there was a 30-second delay. So we're trying this GoToWebinar product and hopefully, it works for everybody. If anybody thinks otherwise, please drop us an e-mail.



If I could have the next slide, please. Before we get started, I'd like to quickly go over a few items so you know how to participate in today's call. Your screen should look a little bit like this when you're looking at your computer desktop. And on the upper right-hand corner, you can see circled in red the interface that you can use. So you're listening in using your computer system -- computer speaker system by default. If you prefer to join over the phone, just select phone call and the audio pane the dial-in information will be displayed. (Operator